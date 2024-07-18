  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Gunfight erupts between security forces & terrorists in J&K’s Kupwara

Gunfight erupts between security forces & terrorists in J&K’s Kupwara
x
Highlights

An encounter started on Thursday between the security forces and the terrorists in the Keran area of J&K’s Kupwara district.

Srinagar: An encounter started on Thursday between the security forces and the terrorists in the Keran area of J&K’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that the encounter started after 6 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

It is being ascertained whether this is a fresh infiltration attempt or that the terrorists were already existing in the area.

On July 14, three heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district when the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists.

In another encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in the Doda district earlier in the day, two soldiers were injured. The encounter was going on in the Kastigarh area of the district.

It must be recalled that five security personnel, including four soldiers and a local policeman, were killed by the terrorists in an ambush in the Bhata Dessa area of the same district on July 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X