Gurugram: DC directs officials to ensure strict action against illegal mining in Aravali range

Gurugram: Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has directed concerned officials to ensure stringent action against those involved in illegal mining in the Aravali range.

The DC instructed officers to keep vigil on suspicious activities in the Aravali area and keep an eye on crusher zone operators or persons and if someone is found involved in illegal mining, strict action should be taken.

While giving information regarding illegal minors, Mining Department Inspector Bhanu Pratap said that three dumpers carrying illegal mining material have been caught this month. They have been seized and Rs 6.94 lakh have been imposed against them.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Gajender Singh said that a fine of Rs 90 lakh has been imposed on overloaded vehicles this month.

Yadav also told the officials that if they found any kind of illegal construction activities being done anywhere in the Aravali range and its surroundings, then it should be demolished as a priority.

Yadav directed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sonu Bhatt of the Sohna subdivision to personally visit the area of ​​the subdivision and stop illegal construction.

“If construction is being done illegally on government land anywhere in the Aravalli area, then action should be taken under the PLP Act,” Yadav instructed the officials.

Meanwhile, Pollution Control Board Regional Officer Vijay Chaudhary said that PLP Act notices have been issued to three persons regarding illegal construction in the uncultivable land (Gair Mumkin land) area of ​​the Sohna region. Action has been started to demolish them.