  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant

Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant
x
Highlights

Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a person of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of getting her admission to the Medical Science Institute in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a person of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of getting her admission to the Medical Science Institute in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The victim has told the police that three men had cheated her of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of admission, a senior police officer said.

The victim met the suspects identified as Kishor Kumar Thakur, Ajit Singh a resident of Bihar and one of their associates at their office named 'Sankalp Enlightenment Services in Sector-49 in Gurugram.

Earlier, police had said that they have already arrested the third accused.

"Crime Branch Unit Sector-39 nabbed the suspects from Patna in Bihar. Two mobile phones and Rs 6.70 lakh have been seized from them," Subhash Boken, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Police said that a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused at the Sector-50 Police Station.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X