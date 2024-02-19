Live
- Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Banaskantha market; no casualties
- Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant
- Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate 13th anniversary amid 'Rust' trial
- TN budget filled with empty announcements: Annamalai
- Ashmit Patel on back-to-back releases: It signals my return to the game
- Social media influencer accuses Max Gurugram of hiking doc's consultation fee; hospital denies charges
- Sonowal to throw open inland waterway projects worth Rs 254 crore in North-East
- Pregnant woman in Delhi overcomes spinal TB, paralysis to deliver healthy baby
- Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff
- EU opens formal probe against TikTok over safeguarding kids, ad transparency
Just In
Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant
Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a person of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of getting her admission to the Medical Science Institute in West Bengal, police said on Monday.
Gurugram: Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a person of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of getting her admission to the Medical Science Institute in West Bengal, police said on Monday.
The victim has told the police that three men had cheated her of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of admission, a senior police officer said.
The victim met the suspects identified as Kishor Kumar Thakur, Ajit Singh a resident of Bihar and one of their associates at their office named 'Sankalp Enlightenment Services in Sector-49 in Gurugram.
Earlier, police had said that they have already arrested the third accused.
"Crime Branch Unit Sector-39 nabbed the suspects from Patna in Bihar. Two mobile phones and Rs 6.70 lakh have been seized from them," Subhash Boken, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.
Police said that a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused at the Sector-50 Police Station.