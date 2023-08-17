Gurugram: Woman coach suspended for charges against Haryana Minister Sandeep Sing

Gurugram : A junior athletics coach, who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, has been suspended from services over alleged violation of conduct rules.

Sandeep Singh, who is presently the Minister of State, Printing and Stationery, is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain. Police had later set up a Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe into the case. The suspension orders were issued by Haryana’s sports department director Yashendra Singh on August 11. The reasons for the suspension have though not been mentioned.

However, official sources told PTI that her services have been placed under suspension over alleged indiscipline and violation of the service conduct rules.

“The services of the junior athletic coach are placed under suspension with immediate effect without prejudice,” said the order.

“During the suspension period, she will be entitled for subsistence allowance as admissible under Rule 83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016..,” added the order. Meanwhile, the woman coach alleged that pressure is mounting on her for the past few months and said she will continue to fight the case even if her services are terminated. She said she is contemplating to move the court against her “unjustified” suspension. When asked who was putting that pressure, she said the “media knows everything”. “They have suspended me, but have not given any reason for the same. I have been pressurised for many months and this is yet another way to put pressure on me by the government,” the coach said.

“And I know the reason why they have suspended me because I am not going back on this case...Let them terminate my services, but I will fight for my rights. I will seek justice from courts,” she added. The coach said that she has been doing her work with “great discipline and regularity”.

“But I am not anyone’s slave. I am not going back even one step. Let them even terminate my services, but I will fight for my rights,” she added.

The coach further said that “if anyone is placed under suspension, under the rules he or she is given a warning”.