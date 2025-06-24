Guv concerned over low enrolment in welfare schemes

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday expressed concern over low enrolment of citizens in government-backed social welfare schemes. He launched a special drive to enrol Raj Bhavan officials and staff in such schemes.

Addressing an awareness programme on Social Security schemes on the Raj Bhavan premises here, the Governor said the Centre has launched several people-centric welfare schemes since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. Many of these schemes are aimed at extending financial protection and welfare benefits to the poor, vulnerable and marginalised, while some are designed for the general population, he said.

“Unfortunately, in Odisha, a large number of eligible people are not availing the benefits due to lack of awareness. Even among the educated and elite sections, many remain unenrolled despite having knowledge of the schemes,” Kambhampati said.

To set an example and encourage public participation, the Governor announced that all officials and staff members of the Raj Bhavan would be enrolled in the eligible social welfare schemes. “This initiative is a step towards motivating people across the State to avail the benefits they are entitled to,” he said.

The Governor highlighted several flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana urging people to make use of these programmes for their financial security and well-being. He suggested awareness campaigns in colleges and universities to educate students about the benefits of these schemes. The Governor also suggested that public institutions should play a key role in spreading awareness.

Sunita Behera, Branch Manager of the State Bank of India, Raj Bhavan Branch, elaborated on the details of various schemes during the session. As part of the symbolic launch of the drive, the Governor handed over application forms of 101 Raj Bhavan staff members to the SBI Branch Manager for their enrolment in the respective schemes.