HAL Denies Tejas Crash, Calls It Minor Ground Incident

In a public statement, HAL said there had been no crash and emphasised that the Tejas platform maintains one of the best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. The company added that the matter is being analysed in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of standard procedure.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny after the IAF recently lost its third Tejas aircraft since induction. Earlier this month, a Tejas jet suffered severe airframe damage while landing after a routine sortie. The pilot ejected safely without serious injury. That incident triggered enhanced technical checks across the fleet.

Previous losses include a crash near Jaisalmer in March 2024, where the pilot survived, and another during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, which resulted in the pilot’s death.

April Crucial for Tejas Mk1A Assessment

The focus now shifts to the delayed Tejas Mk1A programme. The IAF is scheduled to conduct a critical evaluation of the Mk1A variant in April, after which a decision on induction into frontline squadrons will be taken.

According to sources, while the Air Force may consider limited flexibility on non-core features to speed up induction, three operational elements remain non-negotiable:

Completion and certification of air-to-air and air-to-ground missile trials

Full radar integration with the onboard electronic warfare suite

End-to-end validation of weapons delivery and fire-control systems

These components are considered essential to the aircraft’s combat readiness.

HAL has stated that five Mk1A aircraft are ready, but induction will occur only after the IAF completes its mandatory assessment and acceptance trials. The Mk1A programme is currently running nearly two years behind schedule, partly due to engine supply constraints. The IAF has placed orders for 180 Mk1A fighters, making timely induction critical as squadron strength remains under pressure.