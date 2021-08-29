Hans India is like our family friend

The association with The Hans India team is just like a family relation with my entire family members, contributing to your esteemed news daily in a most enthusiastic way.

My wife, Jayanthy Subramaniam, joins me in wishing the team all the best on the 10th anniversary of your publication. Besides the daily diet of news, sports and business, readers are served refreshing columns and features related to the theme of the day

We pick up readers' columns and other feature write-ups with regularity and provide what our best we can offer. On the the 10th year anniversary, we wish the editorial team and staff all the best in the days to come.

Wishing the team good luck in your endeavour. Happy anniversary wishes.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai