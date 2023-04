Hanuman Jayanti Today: MHA asks states to ensure law & order

New Delhi: Close on the heels of communal violence in West Bengal and Bihar during Ram Navami, the Union government on Wednesday asked all states to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday and monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society.

The Home Ministry's advisory to all states and Union Territories aimed at sensitising law enforcement agencies following the communal violence last week. "The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's office tweeted. Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from Hooghly and Howrah districts of West Bengal over Ram Navami processions in the last few days including on Monday night. Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in Howrah.

Clashes were reported in West Bengal's Rishra on Sunday during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Parts of the nearby Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended..On Tuesday, the Union home ministry also sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the communal violence.

Communal violence took place in Bihar's Sasaram and Biharsharif towns too on and after Ram Navami following which over 170 people were arrested by the police.