Happy Brother's Day: Shilpa Shetty And Chiranjeevi Share Special Posts

Today being the National Brother's Day, Tollywood ace actor Chiranjeevi who will always stay close to fans through social media shared a throwback pic along with his brothers and treated his fans. Even Shilpa Shetty who always keeps on sharing the videos and pics of her kids Viaan and Samisha turned this day into a special one by dropping a cute video on her Instagram page.

Shilpa Shetty



It is all known that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have two kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa shares the pics of these two little ones every now and then and treats her fans. Well, today being the 'Brother's Day', she shared a beautiful video and showed how Viaan is so protective caring for his little sister Samisha.

In this video, Viaan is all being protective towards his little one Samisha and is seen making her drink the coconut water through a straw. Shilpa Shetty who was all laughing while capturing the video wrote, "Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!)



I've had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt ❤️

Priceless!!

Happy Brother's Day ❤️".

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Coming to Chiranjeevi Konidela, he also loves his brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan to the core. She leaves no chance in showering his love on his family. On this special day too, he shared a priceless monochrome pic on his Twitter page.

In this pic, Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu are seen wearing white shirts while little Pawan is posing to cams with all the cute smile. Chiru is seen lifting him! Along with sharing this pic, he also wrote, "తోడ బుట్టిన బ్రదర్స్ కి , రక్తం పంచిన బ్లడ్ బ్రదర్స్ కి, Happy Brothers day!".

