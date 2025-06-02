Hardwork, determination were clearly visible: PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for strong show at Asian Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian athletes' superb show at the recently concluded Asian Athletics Championships, saying the "hard work and determination of every athlete were clearly visible" throughout the tournament.

Indian athletes won 24 medals, eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, finishing second in the final medal standings behind China.

"India is proud of our contingent for their stupendous performance at the recently held 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea. The hardwork and determination of every athlete were clearly visible throughout the tournament. Best wishes to the athletes for their future endeavours," PM Modi shared on X.

Over 60 Indian athletes competed at the continental tournament in South Korea from May 27 to 31.

The 26th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships featured over 2000 athletes. Indian athletes participated in a total of 30 medal events - 15 for men, 14 for women and one mixed team - over the five-day competition.

Servin Sebastian won the first medal for India by bagging a bronze in the men’s 20km race walk event on the opening day of the competition.

Gulveer Singh won the first gold medal for India in the men's 10000m while Rupal Chaudhary was the first Indian woman to finish on the podium at Gumi with a silver in the 400m. Gulveer Singh also won the gold medal in the men's 5000m.

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team also successfully defended their continental crown. The women's 4x400m relay team also bagged gold at Gumi.

Jyothi Yarraji successfully retained her women's 100m hurdles crown, finishing ahead of a strong field while Avinash Sable became the first Indian man in 36 years to win a steeplechase gold at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Animesh Kujur (200m) and Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), meanwhile, set new national records in their events.

Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win two medals in the decathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships. Tejaswin, who holds the national record in the event, finished with 7,618 points to claim silver, adding to his bronze from the 2023 Championships.

Meanwhile, Ancy Sojan (6.33m) and Shaili Singh (6.30m) finished second and third, respectively, in the women's long jump event.