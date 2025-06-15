‘Harming Indians will invite punishment’, HM Shah on Op Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that through the anti-terror Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message across the world that the bloodshed of Indians will invite punishment.

Speaking after handing over appointment letters to 60,244 Uttar Pradesh Police constables, including 12,048 women, HM Shah said, “I congratulate our armed forces for precision strikes that demolished the terror hubs.”

He also compared PM Modi’s strong response to terror strikes with the Congress era, which witnessed frequent attacks but no response.

Hailing the current era of ‘Sashakt Bharat’, HM Shah highlighted the strides made by the nation in reducing poverty, space technology, education, aviation, opportunities for the youth, computer-based skilling and urban mobility through Metro networks.

HM Shah said that under PM Modi, even internal security in the country has improved. “Earlier, 11 districts were affected by Maoism, but today Left Wing Extremism is present only in three districts,” he said.

“Mark my words, Maoism will be eradicated from the country by March 21, 2026,” he said.

Highlighting the economy’s growth under PM Modi, HM Shah said, “By 2027, the country will become the third largest economy. When PM Modi took charge, our economy was the 11 largest.”

HM Shah also highlighted PM Modi’s vision for impartial social upliftment and said in the last 11 years, 25 crore people have emerged from poverty, crores of people have got cooking gas cylinders, free ration, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and farmers have started getting Rs 6,000 every year.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party-led government in the state, the Home Minister said that before 2017, the law and order situation in UP was deteriorating steadily, but under the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath, the state police has returned to the track of improvement and revival.

Today, under CM Adityanath, goons don’t call the shots and criminals don’t enjoy any VIP treatment, he said, referring to the alleged lawlessness in the state under the previous Samajwadi Party government.

Pointing to the hurdles created by the SP government in police reforms, he said, “During the first three years of PM Modi’s government, the state police did not benefit from efforts for improvement.”

HM Shah also hit out at the SP government for corruption in recruitment, saying the current hiring of 60,244 constables in UP Police has been done without any ‘Kharchi-Parchi’ and only on the basis of merit.

“Earlier, recruitments used to take place on a caste basis, but not anymore. The current hiring has been done transparently,” he said, expressing satisfaction over the appointment of 12,048 women as constables.

