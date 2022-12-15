Haryana approves amendment in HCS Leave Rules

Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar held here accorded approval to a proposal regarding Amendments in Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016 under which Child Care Leave of two years will be permissible to single male government employee as well.

These Rules may be called the Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Amendment Rules, 2022. They shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

Now, a single male government employee meaning thereby - an unmarried, widower or legally divorcee government employee and a female government employee can avail Child Care Leave for a maximum period of two years (i.e. 730 days) during the entire service for taking care of her/his two eldest surviving children upto the age of 18 years under the Haryana Civil Services (leave) Amendment Rules, 2022.

The Cabinet approved the draft of The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, further to amend the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016.

The proposed amendment of section 3 (3) (iv) of Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016, has been done to approve any incentives, relaxations, exemptions or grant clearances on the recommendations of the Empowered Executive Committee in Mega Projects and Ultra Mega Projects beyond the package of fiscal incentives under any policy for industrial development of any sector in force as notified by Government from time to time.

It also accorded approval to a proposal regarding an Amendment in Haryana Chowkidara (Watchman) Rules, 2013 to provide for an Appellate Authority against the orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner and to grant benefit of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) for Gramin Chowkidars.