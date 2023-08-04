Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed

According to ACS (Home) TVSN Prasad, a total of 176 individuals have been arrested, and 78 have been taken into preventive detention since the outbreak of clashes on Monday. Additionally, 93 FIRs have been filed across five districts, with 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, and 18 in Palwal. Prasad also mentioned that an IRB battalion has been deployed in Nuh, and plans are underway to establish a RAF Centre in Mewat.



The police reported two incidents of fire at mosques in ward no 13 in Tauru, Nuh, and investigations are ongoing to determine the causes. As a response to the situation, curfew in the area has been lifted between 10 am and 1 pm, and the suspended internet services will be temporarily restored between 1 pm and 4 pm. Internet services remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts, and in three sub-divisions of Gurgaon district (Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar) until August 5.

State home minister Anil Vij asserted that social media played a significant role in fueling the violence in Nuh, leading to the formation of a three-member committee to monitor social media activities since July 21. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar requested four more companies of central forces and announced the deployment of one battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion in Nuh to address the violence. As of now, a total of 116 people have been arrested, and 90 individuals have been detained since the clashes on Monday in Nuh.

In the aftermath of the communal violence that resulted in six fatalities in Nuh, Haryana, numerous migrant workers are leaving the area due to fear and lack of employment opportunities. Many are returning to their hometowns, while others are heading to neighboring states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in search of work. The situation has forced them to remain confined indoors for several days due to the prevailing unrest and the imposition of a curfew. As a result, these workers and their families, including children, are struggling to make ends meet and are surviving with limited resources.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar and SP Varun Singla have urged ulemas in Nuh to observe Friday prayers from their homes, requesting them to encourage their followers to do the same.

However, the prominent Muslim organization, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction), has demanded a thorough investigation into the train killings in Maharashtra and the communal violence in Haryana. They are seeking justice for the victims without any bias.

Maulana Arshad Madani, the chief of Jamiat, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of three innocent Muslim passengers and a policeman by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on a moving train, as well as the communal violence in Nuh district, Haryana.

Madani alleged that the violence in Nuh was a premeditated conspiracy, suggesting that there might be political motives behind the events. He further claimed that religious extremism is being promoted through hatred as part of a strategy to gain an advantage in the 2024 parliamentary elections.