Just In
Haryana CM administers oath to HSSC Chairman
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday administered the oath of office to Himmat Singh as the Chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at a ceremony held here.
Singh pledged to uphold the dignity of the Commission and ensure that transparency and merit-based selection remain his top priorities.
Before his appointment, Singh served as the Additional Advocate General of Haryana.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that Singh would discharge his new responsibilities with full dedication and meet the aspirations of the youth.
He also highlighted that during the last nine-and-a-half years, the state's youth have shown full faith in the government's transparent and merit-based recruitment process, and its other welfare policies.
The Chief Minister also claimed that Haryana is the only state that has provided jobs to the youth purely on merit without bribery or favouritism.