Haryana CM announces hike of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane price

Chandigarh: In a major farmer-friendly decision, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal in the sugarcane price for the next two years, providing significant financial relief to sugarcane growers in the state.

Under the revised rates, farmers will receive Rs 430 per quintal in the 2026-27 season, while the price will be further increased to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28.

The Chief Minister said the sugarcane price in Haryana was Rs 415 per quintal in 2025-26. It will be increased by Rs 15 to Rs 430 per quintal in 2026-27, followed by a further increase of Rs 20 per quintal in 2027-28.

With this, the sugarcane price will rise by a total of Rs 35 per quintal over two years. Highlighting the financial benefits for farmers, CM Saini said the average sugarcane yield generally ranges between 700 and 800 quintals per hectare, equivalent to approximately 283 to 324 quintals per acre.

At this level of production, the cumulative price increase of Rs 35 per quintal by 2027-28 is expected to provide farmers with additional income of approximately Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,300 per acre per season, compared with the 2025-26 price.

The Chief Minister said during his recent interactions with farmers’ organisations, farmers had raised concerns over the increasing cost of cultivation due to rising prices of diesel, labour and fertilisers.

He said the decision to increase the sugarcane price to Rs 450 per quintal would help farmers offset the additional financial burden arising from higher input costs.

CM Saini said the enhanced sugarcane prices would also encourage farmers to grow sugarcane, leading to higher production and ensuring adequate availability of sugarcane for sugar mills. This would enable sugar mills to operate at their full capacity.

The Chief Minister further said announcing sugarcane prices for the next two seasons in advance would provide greater certainty to farmers and help them plan their cultivation activities more effectively.

He said amid a shortage of sugarcane at the national level, the decision would also encourage farmers to continue sugarcane cultivation rather than shift to other crops.





