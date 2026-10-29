'Time to raise our voice as democracy is at stake': Venugopal appeals Indians to join Nov 1 rally

New Delhi: Congress MP and party's General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, while appealing "every Indian" to join the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a video message posted on social media platform X, Venugopal referred to the Opposition alliance's rally as "Chalo Dilli, Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" and claimed that the democracy is under "attack".

"Thirteen crore names have been deleted from electoral rolls. There is a massive fraud happening in voter rolls in state after state," he alleged while referring to the SIR being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Criticising the Union government, Venugopal said: "Our votes are being stolen and when we demand answers, we are met with cane charge and detention. We will not be silenced or intimidated, we will continue to fight for our democracy."

The Congress leader also asserted that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is leading the fight from the front, emphasising that the LoP "is fearlessly raising questions" and holding those in power "accountable".

"Now it is time for all of us to stand with him (Rahul Gandhi) and join this fight," he added.

Venugopal also said: "On November 1, there will be a massive rally and march by INDIA bloc parties at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and holding the Modi government accountable."

Mentioning that he will be present at the Ramlila Maidan, the Congress MP urged "every Indian" to join the Opposition alliance.

"This is the time to stand up, to raise our voices. The future of our democracy is at stake and we cannot afford to remain silent. Jai Hind!" Venugopal said.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the mega INDIA bloc protest was very much on track, adding that the opposition parties have taken up the task to “awaken the people” against the autocratic regime (NDA government).

Echoing similar view, Congress MP Kumari Selja said: "Rahul Gandhi ji, our other leaders and the INDIA bloc are fighting to save democracy, from the streets to Parliament. Our voices are being suppressed in Parliament. You have seen how we tried to raise our concerns during the Parliamentary session, but the Union government does not allow us to do so. They have absolutely no faith in democracy and have made every possible attempt to weaken it."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march, saying that restoring the voting rights of 13 crore disenfranchised people would eliminate the need for rallies.



