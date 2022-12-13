Haryana Congress gears up for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chandigarh: The Congress' Haryana unit has geared up for party leaders Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said party in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday.

He took a meeting of all committees formed for the yatra's success.

The responsibilities of the committees and the route of the yatra were decided in the meeting. The first leg of the yatra in Haryana will be from December 21 to 23.

Hundreds of party workers and people will participate in this phase from Firozpur Jhirka to Faridabad.

After this, the yatra will enter Haryana from Sanoli Khurd at Panipat border on January 6 from Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, a massive rally will be organised in Panipat on January 7, 2023.

After Panipat, the yatra will enter Punjab via Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda, state President Chaudhary Udaybhan, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala and MLA Kiran Chaudhary, along with all senior leaders and members of all committees were present at the meeting.