Haryana emerging as pride of nation under Modi’s leadership

As the BJP government in Haryana completed the first year of its third consecutive term on Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state is emerging as a source of national pride in several fields under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In a post in Hindi on X, Saini said the BJP government in Haryana is working with renewed speed and energy to fulfil the prime minister’s vision of a developed India.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Honourable Shri @narendramodi, the BJP government in Haryana has successfully completed the first year of its third consecutive term.

“Today, Haryana is not only becoming the pride of the nation in agriculture, sports, health, and education, but is also setting new records in industry and modernity. The credit for this historic and unforgettable progress of the state goes to India’s most popular Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The BJP government in Haryana is working at four times the speed to fulfil his vision of a developed India,” he said.

Meanwhile, a state-level function will be held in Panchkula on the occasion, showcasing the government’s key achievements, flagship schemes and development roadmap for the coming years.

On October 17, 2024, Saini was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time. In March 2024, Saini, an OBC face of the party, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana. Khattar is at present a Union Minister.