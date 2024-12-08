Haryana: PM-KISAN brought both money and dignity to our lives, say Rewari farmers

Rewari: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has turned out to be a life-changing scheme for scores of farmers across the country. The monetary assistance under the scheme has helped the farmers not just in supplementing their financial condition, but for many, it has brought dignity to their lives.

Many farmers in Haryana's Rewari district have hailed the PM-KISAN yojana and said that their lives have seen drastic change in the last ten years because of various welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Many PM-KISAN beneficiaries of Rewari, speaking to IANS, said that they came to know about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through the media. They subsequently applied for it and today, they are getting monetary assistance in terms of three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Rajendra Singh, a farmer in Rewari, said that he was getting Rs 2,000 money every four months.

"We are using this money for buying seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural needs. Previous governments did not do anything. Even if any scheme was launched, it was the middlemen who would rob us of our dues by diverting the allocated funds in their accounts."

He further said that he got to know about PM-KISAN yojana from social media and subsequently applied for it.

"I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for farmer-friendly scheme. He considers the countrymen as his family and that is why his policies are benefitting everyone," he said.

He further elaborated: "Earlier, the ration allocated for poor and BPL families went into pockets of middlemen but that is no longer the case. Today, all are getting it from counters by showing their identity."

Prashant Singh, another farmer from Rewari said that he is beneficiary of many welfare schemes including PM-KISAN scheme.

"PM-KISAN scheme has given us a life of dignity. Today, we don't have to be dependent on family for our expenses. The yearly assistance of Rs 6,000 has made our lives easier," he said.

"We are very grateful to PM Modi for launching poor-friendly polices like Ujjwala yojana, PM-KISAN, free ration and more. What he has done in 10 years, couldn't be achieved in last 60 years," he added.

He further said that the country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi because he has not only worked for the upliftment of every society but also made India popular globally.

Another local resident said that the Rs 6,000 assistance has enabled many villagers like him to live a life of dignity.

"We are thankful to PM Modi. There has not been any Prime Minister in the past, with such a strong developmental track record," he said.