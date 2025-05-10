Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Three Labourers in Bapatla District

In the early hours of Saturday, a devastating road accident occurred at Thimmarajupalem in Parchur mandal, Bapatla district, resulting in the death of three labourers. The victims have been named as Palaparthi Srinu (25), Talluri Prabhudas (37), and Tammuluri Surendra (26). They were travelling in a granite lorry from Martur to Guntur when the vehicle overturned.

The local community was left in shock following the accident, prompting immediate responses from residents who notified the police. Authorities arrived on the scene to carry out rescue operations, and a case has been registered for further investigation. Full details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are still being determined. The tragedy has cast a pall over the families of the deceased and the local area.