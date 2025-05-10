One killed in an accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

A tragic road accident occurred this morning on the Outer Ring Road in Pedda Amberpet, resulting in a fatality. A Tata car collided with a parked Bolero, leading to both vehicles being engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Tata car was burnt alive, while a passenger in the Bolero was rescued by local residents. The incident transpired on the service road of the Outer Ring Road as the vehicles were en route from Pedda Amberpet to Ghatkesar.

Authorities have filed a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details are awaited.