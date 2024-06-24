Haryana shuts gates' releasing water to Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhiis not getting its share of water as Haryana has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund barrage, Water Minister Atishi alleged on Sunday and asserted she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over the issue. The closure of the gates of the barrage on the Yamuna river, she said, has led to the water shortage in the national capital.

Her hunger strike seeking release of its share of water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe shortage amid a searing heat wave, entered its third day on Sunday. AAP has said doctors advised Atishi to end her fast. The minister claimed the Haryana government asked how it would release water for Delhi when it did not have adequate supply.

"But yesterday (Saturday), when many journalists went to the Hathnikund barrage, from where water is released for Delhi, everyone took photos and made videos in which it is clearly visible that there is water in the barrage. But the gates from which the water is released for Delhi are closed," Atishi claimed. Atishi had said 28 lakh people of Delhi were facing water scarcity and she would not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the city. "Today is the third day of my indefinite fast. I am on this fast because there is a huge water crisis in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water, all the water comes from neighbouring states. Delhi needs 1,005 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana," the minister said. "But for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply. Haryana is only sending 513 MGD of water. One MGD fulfils the water needs of 28,500 people. That means when Haryana is releasing 100 MGD less, 28 lakh people of Delhi are not getting water," she alleged.