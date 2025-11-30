Haryana Student Fatally Stabbed In UK; Arrested Men Granted Bail

A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, died after being brutally stabbed on November 25 in Worcester, United Kingdom. According to West Mercia Police, he was found on Barbourne Road with life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he passed away the same day.

Authorities confirmed that five men, aged between 22 and 35, were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder before being released on bail as the investigation progressed. A sixth person detained on suspicion of murder has been released without further action.

Sheoran hailed from Jagrambas village in Charkhi Dadri district. Local MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan publicly identified him and expressed shock over the incident, urging the Indian government to ensure swift support for the grieving family, including the repatriation of his remains.

Reports suggest that Vijay had left his government post at the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year to pursue studies at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, though these details could not be independently verified. His family is now seeking immediate diplomatic assistance to guarantee a thorough investigation and justice for him.