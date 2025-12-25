Haryana to name public places after ex-PM Vajpayee

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as a visionary statesman, and announced to name at least one public place in each of 87 Urban Local Bodies after the late leader, as his life symbolised integrity, democratic values, and people-centric governance.

The Chief Minister, while remembering former Prime Minister Vajpayee, said he was not only steadfast in his thoughts but also unwavering in his values and principles.

He emphasised that though governments may come and go, "Atal-ji always remained firm in his ideals".

Describing his life as a source of continuous inspiration, the Chief Minister said Vajpayee's journey "teaches the nation the importance of values, integrity, and principled leadership".

The Chief Minister said the state government is firmly following the path shown by Vajpayee, whose ideals of good governance continue to inspire policies and public service in Haryana.

Making a major announcement on the occasion of Good Governance Day, CM Saini said to commemorate the birth centenary of Vajpayee, the state government has decided to name at least one public place in each of the state's 87 Urban Local Bodies after him.

Addressing the gathering at the state-level Good Governance Day programme held in Panchkula, near here, the Chief Minister announced that statues of Vajpayee would also be installed at these locations so that his ideals of democracy, national unity, and transparent governance continue to guide society.

In addition, the Chief Minister said several institutions will be established in the name of Vajpayee to spread awareness about his life, thoughts, and invaluable contributions, especially among the youth.

He said a suitable community asset has already been identified in every Urban Local Body, which may include a community centre, park, library, auditorium, old-age home, or a commercial site.

He said the process of renaming and development in memory of Vajpayee would be completed in six months. These initiatives, he said, reflected the government's unwavering commitment to preserving and carrying forward the legacy of a great leader whose principles continue to strengthen governance based on transparency, inclusiveness, and public welfare.

CM Saini digitally launched several digital projects and portals.

The initiatives include a portal for Security of Tenure of the Human Resources Department, a portal for submission of application for declaration of Infrastructure-Deficient Industrial Area of the Town and Country Planning Department, Press Release Management System (PRMS) and Online Press Accreditation Portal of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Cultural Department.

The Chief Minister also launched the Instant Registration of Commercial Establishments of the Labour Department.

These initiatives aim to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in government processes, while making public services more accessible and citizen-friendly.



