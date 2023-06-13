Haryana to shift warehouses outside cities: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a policy is being formulated to shift government warehouses outside the cities.

He also announced the extension of the Vivadon ka Samadhan Yojana for one year to settle the ongoing disputes related to shops in mandis.

The government has already announced to give 1.25 per cent handling charges to the arhtiyas on the purchase of crops done by NAFED. "If still there is any difficulty, this decision will be implemented after taking up the matter with NAFED. The handling charges will definitely be given to the arhtiyas," he said.

Addressing the Vyapari Sammelan virtually organized in Kaithal, the Chief Minister said the upcoming policy would have provision of the construction and repair of boundary walls, sheds, gates and cleaning arrangements, etc., in vegetable markets across the state.

Under this, a committee will be formed with arhtiyas as part of it. Some amount will be made available to the committee from the market fees so that the committee can get the works of the market done at its own level, he added.