Ilapuram Venkaiah passes away at 93

Vijayawada: Ilapuram Venkaiah, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and a well-known public figure in Vijayawada and across the State, passed away at his residence in Durgapuram in the city on Sunday.

He was 93. He had been serving as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Shalivahana (Kummara) Sangham since his election to the post in 1968. Venkaiah had served as an MLC twice, representing the erstwhile Krishna District Local Bodies Constituency in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Known for his simplicity, accessibility, and commitment to public service, he earned widespread respect across political and social circles during his long career.

According to family members, the last rites will be performed at the Swargapuri crematorium in Vijayawada on Monday (February 16).

Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad and several others visited the residence of Ilapuram Venkaiah and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members of Venkaiah.

Ilapuram Venkaiah is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters. Among them, Ilapuram Raja served as a Right to Information Commissioner.

His passing is widely regarded as a significant loss to the region, particularly to those associated with local governance, business, and community service.