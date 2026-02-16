ISL 2025-26: Sivasakthi, Chhetri strikes give Bengaluru a comfortable victory against SC Delhi

Bengaluru: Former Champions Bengaluru FC made a winning start in the Indian Super League 2025-26 season, riding on a goal in each half from N Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-0 in Match 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The win makes the Blues the third side, after champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and Jamshedpur FC earlier in the day, to post wins from their respective opening encounters.

The hosts had a lively start to the match with both Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan coming close to scoring inside the first five minutes. Williams won the ball off Babovic in Delhi’s half, and with a strong run towards the box, hit a low shot from outside, which went just wide of the post. In the next minute, Nikhil Poojary floated in a lovely cross from the right, which was met by Ashique at the far post. SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav reacted quickly and flicked the ball to safety.

Delhi grew into the game and made it more difficult for Bengaluru to create chances as they defended their own box well. Bengaluru had the majority of possession, but were not testing Vishal Yadav in goal. At the other end, Aimen showed his skills whenever he got space, but could not find much output at the end of it.

Augustine Lalrocchana tested Gurpreet in the final minutes of the first half with a low shot after being found by a brilliant through ball by Azhar. The forward, who made a good run, went through on goal and tried his luck, but it was saved well by Gurpreet, who pushed it away for a corner.

Bengaluru eventually broke the resilience of SC Delhi, taking the lead on the brink of half-time. Roshan, from the middle of the pitch, floated the ball towards Poojary, who had made a run into the box. The defender laid it off to Sivasakthi with a cushioned header in front of the goal, and the forward had an easy tap-in past the goalkeeper.

The Blues piled on the pressure in the opening minutes of the second half as well. Braian Sánchez produced a lovely turn to set himself up for a shot from the edge of the box. His shot was well-saved by Vishal Yadav, who pushed the ball away and kept his side’s deficit to one. The Argentinian attacker was once again in the thick of the action, but his left-footed shot ended up wide of the goal.

The hosts controlled the game well in the second half, maintaining possession of the ball and keeping the SC Delhi defence on their toes. On the other hand, Gurpreet did not have much to do in goal as the Bengaluru defenders cleared all danger before they turned into real chances. The visitors kept on pushing for the equaliser using set-pieces. They played a free kick straight from the training ground as Ramhlunchhunga got the ball on the right wing after a double dummy over a free-kick. The winger floated the ball into the far post, where Alan Saji got his head on it, but the substitute was unable to keep his attempt on target.

Minutes later, Bengaluru took the game away from their opposition, scoring the second goal through Chhetri. The hosts caught the opposition on the counter-attack as Vinith Venkatesh got the ball in the middle of the pitch, which was played forward to an unmarked Chhetri. Vishal Yadav came way off his line to try and clear the ball, but Chhetri produced a clever flick. With the goal completely open, he attempted a left-footer from 30 yards out. The ball hit the upright before going into the net, buying the hosts some insurance. Nikhil Poojary was named the Player of the Match.