Live
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
- Waqf law-III: Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 heats up in State
- RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day
Just In
Hate-filled individuals out to defame India
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged some individuals filled with hate and negativity are out to destroy India's unity and...
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged some individuals filled with hate and negativity are out to destroy India's unity and integrity, remarks coming in the backdrop of controversial statements made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the US.
During his first visit to his home state Gujarat after assuming office for a third straight term on June 9, Modi laid the foundation stone or inaugurated various projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains, in Ahmedabad.
Addressing a gathering, the PM, without taking names, said they (Opposition) can cross any limits for politics of appeasement. "Some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity and integrity, intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged.