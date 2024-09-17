Hate-filled individuals out to defame India

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged some individuals filled with hate and negativity are out to destroy India's unity and integrity, remarks coming in the backdrop of controversial statements made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the US.

During his first visit to his home state Gujarat after assuming office for a third straight term on June 9, Modi laid the foundation stone or inaugurated various projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains, in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a gathering, the PM, without taking names, said they (Opposition) can cross any limits for politics of appeasement. "Some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity and integrity, intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged.