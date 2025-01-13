Hatha Yoga: Naga Sadhus to cast mesmerising spell on devotees

Prayagraj: As the Maha Kumbh Mela will be starting from Monday with the first of the ‘Shahi Snans’ on the occasion of Paush Purnima, one can keep a watch on some of the Naga Sadhus doing ‘Hatt Yog’ (stubborn yoga) for ‘Lok Kalyan’, with their unique forms of Yoga Asanas.

The ‘Hatt yogis’ with their stubbornness are involved in hardest acts like keeping one arm always raised, not lifting the feet from the ground and carrying 45 kgs of Rudrakshas on his head are creating curiosity in the minds of the people about their vows. In one of the Akharas called Avahan Akhara, one Sadhu is standing on his feet for the last eight and half years. His feet were swollen. This is Tapasya he says and when asked why this Tapasya, he says for ‘Jan Kalyan’ and finds no issues even if he gets hurt. His only aim is not to lift legs from the House. He sleeps on a platform. If he falls sick, the helpers in the Ashram take care of him. His colleagues suggested he will end his pledge after 12 years but he says he would stay standing his entire life.

A Sadhu 'Panch Dashnam Akhara' who was carrying 45-kgs of Rudraksh on his head said, "We are roots of Sanatan Hindu Dharma. There are different types of hatts (stubbornness) Baal hatt, Kriya hatt and Yog hatt. We are doing it for Sanatan Dharma and for the sake of betterment of the country,” the sadhu said, adding he had vowed to carry 1.25 lakh Rudrakshas during the Ardh Kumbh Mela held in 2019. He carries the Rudrakshas for 12 hours every day. A few devotees, bhajan singers and others also donated Rudrakshas and it went to 2.25 lakh. He would continue to do so for another six years.

Another Sadhu was also found at Panch Dashnam Akhara was seen raising hand in the air for the last nine years with a Shiva linga in his left hand. He became Sadhu when he was eight years old and took Sanyas in Prayagraj. He has not used one hand (his left) for many years hence his nails have grown alot. “We are like dead bodies, we are doing Tapasya. We have no difficulties, I can also drive the car. We are doing this for the country and Gow Mata,” said the Sadhu, adding the sadhus have no permanent place to live and added that he would live like this for entire life.