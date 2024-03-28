HC directs Delhi govt to address PIL for seamless Wi-Fi access in district courts as representation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city government to consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as a representation regarding the provision of seamless Wi-Fi access in all district courts across the national capital.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora has mandated the government to address the representation, within eight weeks.

The court noted that the petitioner, lawyer Arpit Bhargava, had bypassed the procedure of making a representation to the Delhi government and directly approached the court. Emphasising the importance of due process, the bench urged the petitioner to first present the grievances to the government authorities for appropriate action.

"It is directed that the petition be treated as a representation and the respondent is directed to decide the same by way of a reasoned order in accordance with law within eight weeks," the court stated while disposing of the plea.

The PIL sought the Delhi government's intervention to ensure consistent maintenance of internet connectivity, including Wi-Fi access, in all district courts. The petitioner argued that given the widespread awareness of the issue, formal representation was unnecessary as the government was already acquainted with the challenges and the adverse impact of unreliable internet connectivity on legal proceedings.

The plea pointed out the hurdles faced by lawyers and litigants due to the lack of internet access, hindering various essential functions such as virtual court hearings, email correspondence, and e-filing. It criticised the government's inaction, alleging negligence in addressing the plight of stakeholders within the court premises.



