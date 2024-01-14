'Headline management of PM Modi': Congress leaders on Milind Deora's exit from party

Imphal: Congress leaders on Sunday downplayed the resignation of party Congress leader and former Union Minister Milind M. Deora from the party to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Terming Deora’s resignation as Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s "headline management", Congress General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur would have been the headline in the media and to curb this, the resignation was conducted.

"It (Deora's quitting) would have no effect on the party. One Milind Deora would go, but lakhs of other Milind Deoras would join us. It would not affect our party at all," Ramesh said here just before the launching of Rahul Gandhi led 66-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur.

Congress' Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, asked about Deora's resignation, retorted: "Ask them (BJP) about this development. They (BJP) get so nervous, whenever we kick start a Yatra, they hatch some conspiracy."

Congress Lok Sabha member from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, who also participated in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, that flagged off from the state’s Thoubal district, said that party leaders have come to Manipur and the people here have accorded a rousing reception to all of us because only Congress and INDIA alliance talk about the issues of Manipur.

"At this historic event, if Milind Deora is not here then it's his loss...," Gogoi told the media.