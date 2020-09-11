Health insurance scheme for Jammu and Kashmir residents launched

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a health insurance scheme for all residents of the Union Territory who are not covered by PM-JAY.

LT Governor Manoj Sinha said at a press conference here on Friday that the scheme will ensure a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family to over 70 lakh people across the UT, who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY).

"In all, 70 lakh people will be covered under the new health insurance scheme, irrespective of their income," he said.

The scheme will be launched on October 2 with the commencement of the 'Back of Village' programme.

The scheme will cover 15 lakh families across the UT, and will be implemented through Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company for three years with an insurance premium of Rs 849 per family per year.

The scheme will have a portability option so that the intended beneficiaries can avail of cashless service from healthcare providers across the country.

At present, there are 23,300 hospitals across India where the facility can be availed, including 218 public and private hospitals already empanelled in J&K.

The scheme will cover diseases of the heart and kidney, apart from cancer and COVID-19. High-end diagnostic treatment during hospitalisation will also be covered.

There will be no restrictions on the family size or age of members. All pre-existing health conditions will also be covered.

The scheme will cover three days of free hospitalisation, as well as 15 days of post-hospitalisation, including diagnostic care and expenditure on medicines.

The socio-economic Caste Census 2011 data will be used for identification of the families. The total annual financial implications for the scheme will be Rs 123 crore.