Health Officials On COVID-19 Survey Attacked In Uttarakhand

A team of health officials which visited Makhanpur in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand was attacked by local residents on Tuesday. They were manhandled by the locals when they were carrying out a COVID-19 survey.

Uttarakhand: A medical team which went to Makhanpur village in Haridwar dist y'day was misbehaved with&manhandled,while carrying out survey for #COVID19. SSP says "FIR registered,1 arrested. Search on for absconders. Taking action under Epidemic Diseases(Amendment)Ordinance 2020" pic.twitter.com/ngLAaypgTt — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

According to the senior superintendent of police of the district, one accused has been arrested while a manhunt has been launched for others who are on the run. The senior police official observed that action would be taken under Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

One of the members of the team of Health officials, an ASHA worker told the media that they had gone to the area for a COVID-19 survey. They had completed surveying all the households and when they went to the last house in one lane, they encountered resistance. Members of the household ask them to strike of all the names in the register and one woman forcibly took the register and tore off the pages. The health worker said that she received injuries from the manhandling there.

There have been a number of attacks on healthcare professionals including doctors in various parts of the country. In the wake of such attacks and violent incidents against healthcare professionals, the Central government made an amendment to the Epidemic Diseases Act and brought in an Ordinance. Under the Ordinance any violence against doctors is punishable with a jail term ranging from six months to 5 years and a maximum fine of Rs.5 lakhs.

In addition to bringing in the Ordinance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan have condemned attacks on doctors in strong terms on several occasions and have warned offenders of serious consequences.