Heatwave sears North India

New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh and certain portions of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, besides many places in North India and people throughout the country will have to suffer from high heat, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded a low temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees higher than the seasonal normal. The weather agency predicts mostly clear skies and a scorching, with some extreme heatwave conditions and strong surface breezes. The maximum temperature reported over Ayanagar (Delhi) on Monday was 46.4 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

The IMD issued a red alert on Monday for Delhi and its neighbouring states, citing region's ongoing heatwave. The weather agency had also warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday. However, according to IMD's seven-day prediction, the national capital will receive a minor reprieve beginning Wednesday. The city is expected to be on yellow alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on green alert on Friday and Saturday.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are anticipated in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand. "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand," the IMD said in a post on X.

"Western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand in the next 48 hours ...South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18th or 19th June," IMD scientist Soma Sen said. "Red alert has been issued over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. A thunderstorm-related orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh," he added. As the country experiences sweltering summer heat, even the normally cool Himachal Pradesh is not immune, with the IMD issuing an orange advisory for several areas of the state.

The IMD projected heatwaves in Himachal Pradesh for the following two days. Certain sections have been issued an orange alert, while other portions of the state have received a yellow warning.



The IMD also issued a forecast predicting extremely heavy rainfall over Northeast India. “In the next 3-5 days, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) is expected over Northeast India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur. Heatwave conditions are expected in North India,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, crippling heatwave continues in Rajasthan as Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 46.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

While light rain was recorded in parts of eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, the weather remained dry in the western region, it said.

During this time, severe heatwave was recorded at some places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions while some parts of Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions witnessed warm nights, it said.