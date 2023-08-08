Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns

Recent information indicates that Manipur's Bishnupur district experienced another round of gunfire, with armed individuals engaging in heavy firing on August 7, according to police sources.

The official Manipur police Twitter account conveyed that there was an exchange of gunfire involving armed individuals in areas like Mualngat, Terakhongsangbi, Gothol, Pholjang, and Kwakta Ward No. 8. Security forces responded, countering and repelling the miscreants. Concurrently, security forces conducted search operations in neighboring regions, leading to the recovery of 9 firearms.

Across various districts within Manipur, both in the hills and valleys, a total of 122 checkpoints were established, and police took into custody 843 individuals for violations.

As part of security measures, the Manipur government, under the order of Manipur ADGP L Kailun, decided to withdraw Assam Rifles (AR) from Moirang Lamkhai in the Bishupur district. Stringent security protocols are being implemented in vulnerable areas, and sensitive stretches are guarded by security convoys to ensure unimpeded and secure vehicle movement.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court resumed its session on Monday regarding a series of petitions concerning the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. In the prior hearing, the court criticized the "lethargic" and "slow" investigation into the loss of lives during the conflict. As a result, the Supreme Court summoned the director general of police to provide an explanation during Monday's session.

The Supreme Court also demanded the director general of police to submit records of incidents, FIRs, arrests, and victim statements. During the session, the court questioned solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the N Biren Singh government, about the two-month delay in registering FIRs in a distressing case of sexual assault on two women on May 4. The court expressed concern over the "complete breakdown of constitutional machinery for two months" in the state.

The initial violent clashes erupted on May 3 between the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kukis during a protest against a high court proposal to grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis.