Heavy rains lash Jammu region, schools shut

Heavy rains lashed various districts of Jammu region, triggering flash floods that damaged two structures and led to the closure of some inter-district roads, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities in Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch districts have ordered the closure of all schools in view of the heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

Significant rainfall was recorded between 0830 hours on Monday and 0630 hours on Tuesday, Met department officials said, adding Reasi recorded 280.5 mm rainfall, followed by Kathua with 148 mm, and 96 mm each in Samba and Jammu districts.

It triggered flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in various places, the officials said, adding no casualties have been recorded.

Part of a high school in Surankote area of Poonch district was severely damaged after a flash flood struck during the intervening night of August 11 and 12, they said.

The flash flood swept away a 200-foot-long shed adjacent to the high school and a sports room, destroying all records and sports items. However, no loss of life or injuries was reported in this incident, they added.

A cowshed collapsed in Jaglanoo village in Rajouri district, causing loss of property and livestock, they said.

The heavy rainfall since Monday night has caused multiple road blockages across Rajouri district, disrupting vehicular movement in several areas.

In Reasi, a landslide at Kandamorh in Tehsil Pouni this morning blocked the road. The work to clear the blockade is underway to make the road trafficable, they added.

In Rajouri district, the Kotranka–Khawas road has been closed at Kanja, while the Rajouri–Thanamandi–Surankote road remains shut following a landslide between DKG and Bufliyaz.

The Ghambir Mughlan–Thanamandi road is also blocked at several points, including Bhattian Morh and adjoining stretches, due to debris.

The Jammu–Srinagar highway also experienced traffic jams at Jagti when the road was flooded, causing disruption to traffic.

Continuous rainfall since Monday night has led to a rise in water levels of rivers and streams in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities have issued an alert, urging people to stay away from water bodies.

The Chenab River in Reasi was flowing at a high level and washed away a crucial road patch at Gupt Kashi in Reasi.

The MeT department has forecast rain and thunderstorms across many parts of the Jammu division from Aug 12–15, with chances of heavy showers at some places. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow weather advisories, the MeT department said.

The MeT had issued a red warning for Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, maximum surface wind speeds greater than 60 kmph in gusts, and heavy rain above 15 mm/h.