Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount

Jajpur: A heavy rush of women was witnessed on Wednesday at Baliapal branch of Indian Bank in Bari block of Jajpur district after the first instalment under the Subhadra scheme was credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the State government on Tuesday.

The woman bank customers started thronging the Indian Bank branch after they received messages on their mobile phones regarding credit of Rs 5,000 as their first tranche of payment under the Subhadra scheme.

Many women customers reached the bank in the morning to enquire whether the entitled money was credited into their accounts or not while others were seen withdrawing cash from their respective accounts. Women were seen standing in queues before the bank for long hours. Many women said they have been standing in queue since early morning to check their accounts in the bank branch. “I, along with my neighbours, had applied for Subhadra scheme on the same day last week.

While they got messages on their mobile phones regarding credit of Rs 5,000 under the scheme on Tuesday, I did not get. So today I have come to the bank to check my account whether the money under the scheme has come to my account or not,” said Yugaprava, a beneficiary from Baliapal panchayat.

“I have been standing in the queue for the last three hours. There is a heavy rush of women in the bank today to check the Subhadra money,” she said.

Another woman said she had come to the bank to withdraw Subhadra money from her account.

“I received the message on my mobile phone that Rs 5,000 was credited into my bank account as the payment under Subhadra scheme on Tuesday. I have come to the bank to withdraw the money from my account,” said Manipadma, another beneficiary.

A bank official said women customers have been coming to the bank to check their account or withdraw money after first tranche of payment under the Subhadra scheme was credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.