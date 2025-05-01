Heavy security deployment for May 8 ‘Meenakshi Kalyanam’ in TN's Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Police will deploy heavy security in and around the Madurai Meenakshi Temple as the grand celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar is scheduled to take place on May 8.

According to sources in the Madurai district police, around 2,000 personnel will be stationed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The ‘Meenakshi Kalyanam’ will be held at the Thirukalyana Mandapam on the 10th day of the temple’s annual Chithirai festival between 8.35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m.

The mandapam will be filled with devotees, and the air will resonate with the recitation of Panniru Thirumurai hymns and Vedic chants. Lord Sundareswarar and Piriyavidai will be brought to the decorated dais following a grand procession through the Chithirai streets. They will be followed by Goddess Meenakshi, adorned in a silk robe and decked with gold ornaments. Adding to the sanctity of the event, Lord Subramaniaswamy of the Tirupparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple and his consort Goddess Deivanai, along with Lord Pavalakkanivai Perumal, will grace the dais as distinguished ‘guests’.

The annual Chithirai festival began on April 29 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony.

Prior to this, Vasthu Shanthi rituals were performed, and the temple flag was hoisted on the mast at 10.48 a.m. in the presence of the processional deities.

Major upcoming events in the festival schedule include Pattabishekam on May 6, the Tiruvizha (Victory Procession) on May 7, the celestial wedding on May 8, and the grand car procession on May 9.

Temple authorities have confirmed that devotees can register for the celestial wedding via the temple’s official website (maduraimeenakshi.hrce.tn.gov.in), with tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 500.

Registration is open until 9 p.m. on May 2, and tickets will be allocated through a lottery system. Selected devotees will be notified via SMS and must present their confirmation at the temple office by 5 p.m. on May 6 to make the payment in person.

Water from the Vaigai Dam is expected to be released into the river on May 8 to facilitate Kallalagar’s ceremonial entry.

In a first, media photographers and videographers were denied permission to cover the flag-hoisting ceremony this year at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Traditionally, media personnel have been allowed to document key events inside the temple.

On the day of the wedding, devotees will begin queuing outside the temple well before sunrise, with the gates opening at 5 a.m. and the crowd remaining inside until 9 a.m., after the conclusion of the wedding procession.