Live
- Kottu Satyanarayana flays Pawan Kalyan, says he decieved Kapu community
- Chiranjeevi calls Big B his ‘guiding force’
- Shiva RajkumarShiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ is part of new cinematic universe
- Madras HC Chief Justice inaugurates organ donation awareness campaign
- Autonomy of women trumps, but need to balance rights of unborn child: CJI
- Nirmala Sitharaman meets Brazil's economy minister, discusses climate finance & strengthening MDBs
- L-G nod for appointment of 4 SPPs for CBI
- Tribal-dominated Mandla’s development my priority: Kamal Nath
- Nokia Chennai factory achieves 7 million units milestone
- Delhi High Court stays cheating case filed against Hero MotoCorp CEO Pawan Munjal
Just In
Height of loot and hypocrisy: Kharge slams PM Modi over 18% GST on Ganga water
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly charging 18 per cent GST on holy Ganga water saying that this is height of loot and hypocrisy by the government.
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly charging 18 per cent GST on holy Ganga water saying that this is height of loot and hypocrisy by the government.
Writing a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said, "Modiji, the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation for a common Indian, from birth till the end of his life is very high. It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18 per cent GST on the holy Ganga water itself."
"For not even once did you think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water in their homes. This is the height of loot and hypocrisy of your government," he added.
The remarks from the Congress leader came in wake of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Uttarakhand.