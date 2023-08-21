Here’s where you can watch Chandrayaan-3’s history landing on the Moon

Sriharikota: After India launched Chandrayaan-3 successfully on July 14, all the 140.76 crores people are now eagerly waiting for it to land it on the moon which is slated to be on August 23 or 24. It is learnt that Chandrayaan-3 has gone closer to the Moon on August 20 that is Sunday with the Lander Module (LM) completing its second and final de-boosting operation. It is to mention here that it entered that lunar orbit on 5 August.

On August 20, the Indian Space Research Organisation informed that the lander has reached an orbit which is the closest to the Moon may be nearly 25 kilometres away and the farthest point is 134 km. It also informed that the lander will try a “soft landing” on the south polar region of the Moon. As the lander touches the Moon, its propulsion module will continue to orbit the Moon, to study the Earth's atmosphere.

It is learnt that the lander module may touch the Moon's surface on August 23 which will make India the fourth country to make this possible after the US, China, and Russia. ISRO has announced the date and time of the historic landing through a tweet, “Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.”

In a tweet on August 20, the ISRO informed people that they can view Chandrayaan-3 successfully completing its lunar mission.

The message on the official website of ISRO read “eagerly anticipated event” will be live broadcast on Wednesday “starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.”