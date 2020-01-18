High Court grants bail for 2 anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to two people arrested in connection with violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, saying no useful purpose will be served by keeping them in custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief to Danish and Islam on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of a like amount. "Considering the circumstances coupled with the fact that the accused were in judicial custody since December last year, they were no more required for further custodial interrogation and co-accused were already enlarged on bail."

Therefore, no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused in custody. Hence, case for release of bail is made out," the court said. It added that accused should scrupulously appear at each and every stage of the proceedings before the court so as not to cause any obstruction or delay in its progress. They should not engage in any criminal activity, the court said, adding that the accused should not influence any witness or tamper with the evidence in the case.

The additional public prosecutor, appearing for the police, opposed the bail applications on the ground that the accused were actively involved in hurling stones at police personnel, damaging vehicles and government property, setting a police booth and vehicles on fire.

The counsel told the court that they were arrested from their house and not from the site of protest and nothing has been recovered from their possession so far. A magistrate's court had in December sent 16 people to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case. Fourteen persons were granted bail earlier by a sessions court earlier.