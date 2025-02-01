Higher reaches of J&K receive fresh snowfall

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) received fresh snowfall on Saturday as the plains were lashed with rain and snow.

The higher reaches of Kashmir like Sonamarg, Zojila pass, and Doodhpatri received moderate to heavy snowfall.

Doodhpatri got 1 feet of snow and Sonamarg 1.5 feet.

Kulgam and Shopian districts received 2 to 3 inches of snowfall while higher reaches of these districts received 8-12 inches of snowfall.

Ganderbal and Pulwama received light snowfall while Srinagar city did not receive any snowfall at all.

The MET department said the minimum temperature was 0.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar, Gulmarg minus 7 and Pahalgam minus 0.4 while Jammu city had 13.1 degree Celsius, Katra 11.4, Batote 5.5, Banihal 2.8 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

A MeT office statement said, “On February 1, partly to generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places towards evening/night to 1st morning/forenoon.

“On February 2, partly to generally cloudy conditions. On February 3, generally cloudy conditions towards evening with light rain/snow at isolated places.

“On February 4, generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places. On February 5, generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places towards early morning/forenoon.

“On February 6 to 8 it will be generally cloudy.”

The MeT office issued an advisory stating, “Tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to follow admin/traffic advisory.”

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold started on December 21 and ended on January 30.

The weather starts turning gradually after January 30 and by the middle of March, the Valley starts getting pleasant for spring tourism.

Till the middle of March, snowfall can occur to replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains of J&K.

The perennial water reservoirs sustain rivers, streams, lakes, ponds and other water bodies in the UT, where a winter without snowfall means a disastrous summer for the people as water for irrigation and for drinking purposes becomes scarce.