'Highway Saathi' App is mandatory to travel on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida/New Delhi: To travel on Yamuna Expressway, it will be necessary to have a 'highway Saathi' app on the mobile phone. Only after checking it at zero points on both sides will the expressway be allowed to travel. The app will alert the driver if the speed limit is violated.

The Authority is going to make the app mandatory to prevent accidents on the expressway and increase awareness among drivers. For this, arrangements will be made in Agra and Greater Noida. It is scheduled to be implemented after 15 February.

The 'highway saathi' app for the Yamuna Expressway was developed. This app has all the facilities associated with the expressway, but it is not being used. The objective of the app is to make people aware through the app. Also, information on the facilities on the expressway is required immediately. In case of an accident, one will be able to know where the nearest ambulance, crane, expressway and police patrol vehicle are present.

How far is the control room, medical service. Where are the petrol pumps, facilities? Somewhere along the way, information about accidents, jams, weather, fog will also be available from the app. The driver will also be alerted by the app about the speed of the vehicle exceeding the set, putting the sheet belt, wearing the helmet.