Himachal Pradesh CS visits CRDA office
Guntur: Himachal Pradesh state chief secretary Prabodh Saxena and planning department advisor Dr Basu Sood visited AP CRDA office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. AP CRDA additional commissioners G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and Mallarapu Naveen explained about land pooling system and how they acquired 30,000 acres of land under land pooling scheme, how the government maintained transparency and gave returnable plots to the farmers who gave their land for the construction of state capital Amaravati through power point presentation.
They explained about the distribution of pension Rs 5000 per month to the poor in the state capital, construction of housing colonies, TIDCO Houses, construction of school buildings, Primary Health Centres, Skill Development Centres for women and employment opportunities. They explained about construction of MLA quarters, IAS officers’ quarters, IPS officers’ quarters, MLC quarters, High Court towers, housing colony for judicial officers, and Assembly buildings complex.
They explained how they mobilized funds from HUDCO, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank for the construction of State capital Amaravati. They explained how greenery is being developed. Later, they visited Undavalli Caves and VIT Campus. They explained how the government is developing Amaravati as an educational hub.