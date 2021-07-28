Himachal Pradesh High Court seeks report on encroachments on govt lands

Shimla: Taking cognizance of non-execution of eviction from the government land, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state to provide details regarding encroachments.

The government was also directed to submit information regarding its efforts to get the land vacated.

A division bench comprising the acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by Tek Chand of Chamba district, who said the encroachment on government land in the gram panchayat of Panjoi, which was started by a few, now increased to over 50.

The petitioner said the encroachers have built houses and shops and even taken electricity connections. A piece land belonging to a school has also been encroached upon.

He said he made several complaints and the eviction proceedings were initiated against them but the proceedings were going on for years without any action against the encroachers.

The petitioner demanded the state might be directed to comply with the eviction orders and bring the eviction proceeding to its logical end.

During the course of hearing, an affidavit by the Deputy Commissioner of Chamba was filed, saying eviction proceedings were initiated against 47 encroachers.

The Additional Advocate General said the question of issuing notices for damages for illegal occupation of the land would be considered by the government by the next date.

The court posted the matter after four weeks.