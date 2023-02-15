HINDENBURG REPORT :Congress leader moves SC seeking probe against Adani

New Delhi: Congress leader Jaya Thakur has moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation against Adani Group and its associates in the light of disclosure made by Hindenburg Research report.

Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress general secretary Jaya Thakur has moved her plea through advocate Varinder Kumar Sharma.

The petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to set up an investigation against Adani Group of Companies and its associates, which have allegedly swindled crores of money from the public and the government exchequer.

It sought a probe by various investigating agencies, namely, CBI, ED, DRI, CBDT, EIB, NCB, SEBI, RBI and SFIO, under the supervision and monitoring of the sitting judge of the top court.

The plea also sought to direct the investigating agencies to investigate the role of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) in investing a huge amount of public money in the follow-on public offer (FPO) of the Adani Enterprises at Rs 3,200 per share whereas the prevailing market rate of shares of Adani Enterprises in the secondary market was about Rs 1,800 per share. The petition said that Hindenburg Research report has put a serious question mark upon the respondent company. Its findings also indicate that the Respondent company (Adani Group) has inflated the share price of their various companies.