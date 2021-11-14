Hindi is 'friend' of all languages: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Hindi is the friend of all indigenous languages and country's prosperity lies in the prosperity of Indian languages.

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi on Saturday, Shah said, "I have seen that a sense of inferiority complex was instilled in the minds of the children who couldn't speak English. It is my firm belief that the time is not far when those who can't speak their mother tongue will feel inferiority complex."

"A country that cannot preserve its languages, cannot also preserve its culture and organic thought process. Such a country to the development of the world. Thus, it is very important for us to preserve and prosper our languages," he said.

Shah further said that the efforts were made to create a lot of controversies around the Hindi language earlier, but that time is over now. "The conversation and development of Indian languages is a central pillar of the National Educational Policy. Syllabus of engineering and medical courses have been translated into 8 Indian languages so far," he said.

Mentioning about the working of the Home Ministry, he said, "Today I feel very proud to say that, not even a single file is written in English in the Union Home Ministry. We have completely adopted the Rajbhasha."