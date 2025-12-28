Hindus form party in Bangla, to contest polls

Dhaka: Amidst the brutal persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh in run-up to February polls, a party registered in April hopes to fight its maiden elections, seeking Hindu and other minority votes.

The Bangladesh Minority Janta Party (BMJP) is preparing to contest 91 of 300 seats of the Jatiya Parishad (national parliament), hoping to win 40 to 45 seats, said the outfit's president Sukriti Kumar Mandal.

Mandal, a seasoned politician, said, "We have zeroed in on constituencies where the minority, especially Hindu vote-bank, ranges from 20% to 60%." Scrambling to file nominations before the Monday deadline, Mandal feels Hindus need to feel safe to come out and vote.

"With an alliance with other national parties, minorities can come out of their houses without fearing retaliation. Awami League is off the radar, and BMJP is the only voice of persecuted Hindus," he said.