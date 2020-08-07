X
Historian Sadia Dehlvi dies at 63

Famous Delhi writer, historian and social activist Sadia Dehlvi
Highlights

Famous Delhi writer, historian and social activist Sadia Dehlvi passed away after fighting cancer for a long time

New Delhi: Famous Delhi writer, historian and social activist Sadia Dehlvi passed away after fighting cancer for a long time. She was 63. Sadia was recently admitted to a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment.

Sadia died at her home on Wednesday.Saadia, who belongs to the royal 'Shama' family, edited the women's Urdu magazine Bano. His grandfather, Hafiz Yusuf Dehlvi, started a prestigious Urdu film Shama and literary monthly magazine in 1938.

Sadia was a foodie and wrote a book on the history of Delhi's cuisine in 2017, titled "Jasmine and Commodities, Memories and Recipes of Meri Delhi

