‘Historic milestone’: First freight rake placed at Tripura terminal

In a significant milestone, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday successfully placed the first-ever goods train at the Nischintapur terminal near Agartala.

An official said that the Nischintapur goods yard was constructed as part of the ambitious 12.24 km Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway project.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway project was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 1, 2023.

Due to the new rail route distance between the northeastern states and Kolkata would be reduced to 500 km via Bangladesh from the existing 1,600 km via Guwahati.

Due to political turmoil in Bangladesh, the Agartala-Akhaura railway project could not be operationalised.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that on March 24, a consignment of 11 BCN wagons loaded with cement from STAR siding at Tetelia near Guwahati was placed at Nischintapur terminal on Monday, marking a historic moment in freight operations under the Agartala-Akhaura new rail link project.

This milestone follows the sanction of the Agartala-Nischintapur section for goods traffic by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava after recent successful joint inspections by senior railway officials.

CPRO Sharma said that the opening of the Nischintapur terminal for goods traffic will significantly reduce congestion at overburdened goods sheds, such as Jirania in West Tripura and other major locations under the Lumding Division.

By providing an alternative route, this initiative enhances logistical efficiency and streamlines goods transportation in the region. Additionally, it will improve freight movement, reduce transit times, and support regional economic growth through enhanced railway infrastructure, the CPRO said.

He said that the NFR remains dedicated to enhancing freight connectivity and driving economic growth in the Northeast region. By upgrading infrastructure and optimising operations, it seeks to ensure faster and more efficient goods transportation. These initiatives will reinforce trade networks and support the region’s overall progress, the NFR chief spokesman said.

The 12.24 km Agartala-Akhaura railway line (5.46 km in India and 6.78 km in Bangladesh) is linked with Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur in western Tripura.

Railway officials said the escalated cost of the Agartala-Akhaura railway project, which was approved by the governments of India and Bangladesh in July 2016, rose to Rs 1255.10 crore.

Funded by India’s Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the NFR is the nodal agency of the Agartala-Akhaura railway project, which was principally agreed in January 2010 when former Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina met then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during her visit to New Delhi.